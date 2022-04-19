NewHold Investment Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 19th (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

NewHold Investment Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 19th. NewHold Investment Corp. II had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of NewHold Investment Corp. II’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NewHold Investment Corp. II stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHICU. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,342,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,384,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $8,584,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination with an industrial technology business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

