News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ NWS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. 378,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,062,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,128,000 after buying an additional 401,466 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 337,790 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,976,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

