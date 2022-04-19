NextDAO (NAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $150,092.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001869 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,324,337,242 coins and its circulating supply is 2,284,105,133 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

