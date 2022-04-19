Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (NIM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and $312,223.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,799,254,476 coins and its circulating supply is 9,232,254,476 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

