North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $169,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NRT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 63,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,932. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.49 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,708.07% and a net margin of 90.55%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.06%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.