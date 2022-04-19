Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.78 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $9.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $36.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $36.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $465.58. 568,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.48. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $490.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.