Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

NCLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

NCLH opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

