NOVADAQ Technologies (TSE:NDQ) Trading 0.7% Higher

NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. (TSE:NDQ – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVDQ)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.36 and last traded at C$14.36. 2,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.26.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.36.
About NOVADAQ Technologies (TSE:NDQ)
Featured Articles
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for NOVADAQ Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVADAQ Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.