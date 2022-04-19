Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SPXX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,839. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.