Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,494,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,856,607. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after acquiring an additional 394,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.