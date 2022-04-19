OceanEx Token (OCE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Million

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $7,929.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.92 or 0.07465877 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,329.96 or 0.99829338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00049462 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

