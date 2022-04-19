Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $388.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) will announce $388.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $388.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Okta posted sales of $251.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.63.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $5.48 on Friday, hitting $149.05. 1,940,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.59 and a 200-day moving average of $203.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $287.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $240,716,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

