Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of ZEUS traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $39.50. 64,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $439.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $40.31.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $624.59 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 35.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,405,427.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew S. Greiff purchased 2,500 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $71,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 20.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 131.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

