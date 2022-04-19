OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $95.53 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $656.49 million and $95.53 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00011491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00232047 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000084 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.