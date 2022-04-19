ON (NYSE:ONON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

Several other analysts have also commented on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.60.

ONON opened at $24.55 on Friday. ON has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ON will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ON by 714.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 20,170 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $183,915,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth about $66,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

