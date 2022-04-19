ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on STKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

STKS stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $330.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.