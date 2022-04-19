Only1 Reaches Market Cap of $7.94 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Only1 has a total market cap of $7.94 million and $877,114.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Only1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00034467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00105296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,855,933 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.