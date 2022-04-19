Opium (OPIUM) Price Hits $0.49

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Opium has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $430,641.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

