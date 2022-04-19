OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $3.34

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.19. OPKO Health shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 14,141 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OPK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

