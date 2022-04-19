Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

OPT stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

