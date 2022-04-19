Orbit Chain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.33 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $184.39 million and $1.33 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 610,569,076 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

