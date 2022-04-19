Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $99.05 million and $348,843.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.77 or 0.07463580 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,357.32 or 0.99869445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00042065 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 99,325,486 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

