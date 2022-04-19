PAC Global (PAC) One Day Volume Reaches $359,131.00

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007153 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00258507 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.00271037 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.