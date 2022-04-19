Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Up 39.1% in March

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCRFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Panasonic in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

