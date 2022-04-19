Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.24 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.54 or 0.00035050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $45.24 million and $11.98 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045394 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.47 or 0.07478644 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,453.63 or 0.99925791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00049568 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,172 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars.

