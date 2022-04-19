Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Down 4.9% After Insider Selling

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $32.84 and last traded at $32.90. 47,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 628,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

Specifically, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Patterson Companies by 855.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 109,213 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Patterson Companies by 22.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Patterson Companies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 19,141 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.