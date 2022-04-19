Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get Paysafe alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSFE. Susquehanna cut their price target on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Paysafe from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Westpark Capital raised Paysafe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.84.

NYSE:PSFE opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Paysafe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paysafe (PSFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.