PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.71.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PBF opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.56. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PBF Energy (Get Rating)
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PBF Energy (PBF)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.