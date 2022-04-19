PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,027,000 after buying an additional 136,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 767,512 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in PBF Energy by 101.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PBF Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 337,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after buying an additional 367,330 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.56. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

