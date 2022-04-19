Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Update

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 687,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of PSO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 13,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,042. Pearson has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 795.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 903,743 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after buying an additional 573,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 459,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 2,690.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 350,654 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
