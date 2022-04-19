PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,371. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.73 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.86 and a 200 day moving average of $166.28. The company has a market capitalization of $237.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

