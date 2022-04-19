Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 694 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.94. 45,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.32.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

