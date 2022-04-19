Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.38 and last traded at $49.66. 1,159,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 32,596,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $283.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

