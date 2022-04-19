Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOCGet Rating) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. 122,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,086. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

