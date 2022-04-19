PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
PCQ traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $20.19.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
