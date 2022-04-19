PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PCQ traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $20.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCQ. UBS Group AG increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

