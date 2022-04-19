Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Short Interest Down 25.3% in March

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,580,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 24,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

PDD traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,222,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,947,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $144.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

