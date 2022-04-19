Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.62 Million

Analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will announce $80.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $68.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $335.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.80 million to $340.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $393.78 million, with estimates ranging from $381.66 million to $405.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

In related news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,098,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,335,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.60. 598,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,021. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

