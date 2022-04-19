Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Update

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PME traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,538. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

