Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS PLVFF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029. Plant Veda Foods has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69.

Get Plant Veda Foods alerts:

About Plant Veda Foods (Get Rating)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. operates as a plant-based beverage and food company in Canada. The company offers plant-based drinkable yogurts, milk, and coffee creamers. Plant Veda Foods Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Veda Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Veda Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.