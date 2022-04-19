Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0055 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Plato Income Maximiser’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

