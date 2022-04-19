Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Short Interest Update

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,400 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 765,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Zami Aberman acquired 80,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $145,108.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 732,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 347,426 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,517 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:PSTI traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,682. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.06.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

