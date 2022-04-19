Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) vs. Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Positron has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Positron and Masimo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Masimo 0 3 4 0 2.57

Masimo has a consensus target price of $217.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.23%. Given Masimo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Masimo is more favorable than Positron.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Positron and Masimo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Masimo $1.24 billion 5.83 $229.65 million $3.98 32.68

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Positron.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron N/A N/A N/A Masimo 18.53% 16.06% 13.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Masimo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Masimo beats Positron on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Positron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. It offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, handheld capnograph and capnometer devices, and capnography sampling lines; O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement; and hemodynamic monitoring solutions. Its Masimo Hospital Automation platform includes Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet surveillance, Kite, UniView, Replica, UniView : 60, and MyView. It offers connectivity devices; and nasal high flow ventilation and neuromodulation solutions. It provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, long-term care facilities, physician offices, veterinarians, and consumers; and non-medical/consumer products through e-commerce site, masimopersonalhealth.com. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

