PowerPool (CVP) Reaches Market Cap of $28.07 Million

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $28.07 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00034035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00104996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,062,722 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

