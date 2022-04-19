ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 706.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:CSM opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $53.62.

