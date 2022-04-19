ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 6.2%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $167.29 and last traded at $167.29. Approximately 4,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 960,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day moving average of $113.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 140.6% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

