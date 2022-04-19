Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Short Interest Up 35.7% in March

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ PTRA traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. 1,792,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,722. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65. Proterra has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $68.41 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. Tao Pro LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,704,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 560.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 137,751.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,888,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

