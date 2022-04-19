Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.59

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.59 and last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.
PRLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,011,000 after purchasing an additional 381,223 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,791,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,016,000 after acquiring an additional 609,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Proto Labs by 32.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,726,000 after buying an additional 120,996 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.