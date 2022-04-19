Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.59

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.59 and last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,011,000 after purchasing an additional 381,223 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,791,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,016,000 after acquiring an additional 609,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Proto Labs by 32.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,726,000 after buying an additional 120,996 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

