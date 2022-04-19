Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.00

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

