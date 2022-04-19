PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Up 8.5%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) shares rose 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85. Approximately 10,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,024,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

PUBM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $606,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

