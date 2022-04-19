Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $55.23 Million

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.74 or 0.07424058 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,903.21 or 0.99998037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00042016 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

