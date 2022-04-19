Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 391,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 821,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$40.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

